SPAWN Creator Todd McFarlane Joins Whatnot and Invites Comic Fans to Own a Piece… – Press Release

Co-founder and President of Image Comics will auction off signed pieces of his SDCC booth on Whatnot

Whatnot, the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., is partnering with comics icon Todd McFarlane to host a first-of-its-kind livestream shopping event where actual pieces of Todd McFarlane’s San Diego Comic-Con booth will be offered for auction.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con International 2023 (SDCC), Todd debuted his Whatnot channel live on Friday, giving away signed items to fans during an exclusive interview about his career and announcing his upcoming “Buy the Booth” auction. In August, fans can tune in to McFarlane’s channel on Whatnot where pieces of the Image Comics booth will be auctioned off, giving viewers the opportunity to own a piece of collectible history.

Designed to be dismantled into ownable pieces, the booth features visuals of different versions of Spawn, including the legendary Gunslinger Spawn, the captivating Medieval Spawn, and the celestial Angel Spawn – each one personally signed by McFarlane.

“As a creator who likes to try new things and experiment from time to time, teaming up with the Whatnot crew to help us interact and auction a few items at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) seemed like a perfect time to have some potential fun,” said Todd McFarlane, President and CEO of Image Comics. “Aside from selling pieces of the artwork, with my signature included, from our actual booth set-up at SDCC, I will also get a chance to talk to and listen to a new group of fans. I’m looking forward to seeing how all of this turns out and possibly doing some even cooler stuff moving forward with Whatnot.”

Known for his remarkable contributions to The Amazing Spider-Man and as a co-founder of Image Comics, McFarlane’s crowning achievement is the creation of Spawn, an incredibly popular comic series that has garnered global acclaim. Spawn has transcended the page to become an award-winning animated series on HBO and a…