Spectra7 Announces 107% Revenue Growth for 2022, Pre-announces Q1 2023 and Outlo… – Press Release

AR/VR Drives Revenue Growth in 2022, New 800G/1.6TB Datacenter Products Expected to Begin Generating Revenue in Second Half of 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEV SPVNF Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company“), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced its financial results and a business update for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022, preliminary Q1 2023 results, and its initial outlook for Q2 2023. A copy of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“) will be available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars.

“We had a strong 2022 despite supply constraints, more than doubling revenue year-over-year to $11.3 million. Volumes ramped in our AR/VR product line with a market leading game console manufacturer and hyperscale data center activity continued to progress with key datacenter partners and customers,” said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer.

“Data center customers are increasingly engaged in test and qualification activities, specifically around AI and infrastructure applications, on the rapidly advancing new switches that require 800G and 1.6TB data rate interconnects. These switches are to support the high data throughput and reduced power consumption requirements for efficient operation. We believe that Active Copper Cable (“ACC”) is the most power and cost-efficient solution to meet these requirements for top-of-the-rack and short-run connectivity, an estimated $1 billion market by 20261. We have a growing list of customers seeking to incorporate our ACC solutions for their needs. We expect to receive orders from key datacenter customers in North America and Europe in the second half of 2023.” 2

“We…