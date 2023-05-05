Spectrum Brands and the DOJ Reach a Settlement Regarding the HHI Acquisition – S… – Press Release

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”))), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today announced that it has agreed to a stipulation with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) to settle the DOJ’s challenge of ASSA ABLOY’s acquisition of the Company’s Hardware and Home Improvement segment (“HHI”).

As previously announced, on September 8, 2021, Spectrum Brands announced an agreement to sell HHI to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. On September 15, 2022, the DOJ filed a lawsuit to block the closing of the HHI sale. On December 2, 2022, ASSA ABLOY announced an agreement to sell its Emtek and the Smart Residential Business in the U.S. and Canada to Fortune Brands, a strong and experienced player in the home hardware and security markets.

David Maura, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to have reached agreement with the DOJ, which is a critical milestone toward putting HHI in the hands of ASSA ABLOY, who we believe will enhance HHI’s ability to bring consumers better innovation and product choice.”

The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Approval of the Mexican competition authority is the only outstanding regulatory approval. The Company continues to expect to close this transaction on or prior to June 30, 2023.

About Spectrum Brands

