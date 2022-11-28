Spencer Tunick gathers 2,500 volunteers for mass bare picture shoot on Bondi Seashore

Written by Jack GuyChristian Edwards, CNN

Around 2,500 people stripped off for a naked photo shoot on Australia’s Bondi Beach on Saturday, designed to raise awareness of skin cancer.

The crowd gathered to take part in the latest work by US photographic artist Spencer Tunick, who is known for naked photo shoots at important landmarks around the world.

“We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I’m honoured … to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection,” Tunick said at the beach in Sydney, according to Reuters.

Spencer Tunick pictured photographing participants on Bondi Beach. Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the participants, Robyn Lindner, said she had been nervous about taking part.

“I was secretly terrified (and) last night I have to confess I was thinking, ‘What have I done?’ But it was great, everyone was a really good vibe, everyone was really respectful and it just felt really fun,” Lindner told the agency.

