Spending the evening in an igloo, within the Alps. Sounds cool, however is it?

(CNN) — Spending the night in an igloo sounds cool. And it is, though mainly literally.

As my family sat in a restaurant-sized igloo at the base of a ski resort in the Austrian Alps in late December, eating a dinner consisting solely of bread and hot cheese (read: fondue), my 10-year old daughter summed up the adventure we were having.

“It’s for some people,” she said, her breath visible inside the “restaurant.” The key question that remained at that point was: Are we “some people?”