Spevigo launch going well for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (MARKETVUE® REPORT)… – Press Release

Boehringer-Ingelheim’s intravenous Spevigo (spesolimab) is a therapy specifically indicated to treat active Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) flares. Nearly 90% of dermatologists with prior use reported spesolimab as very effective, according to findings from REACH Market Research.

NEWTON, Ma. , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Before the approval of Spevigo, the treatment landscape for GPP consisted solely of off-label therapies approved for psoriasis, including:

Topical therapies

Cyclosporine

Methotrexate

Biologics used to treat psoriasis (e.g., anti-TNF-α, IL-1, IL-17, etc.)

The approval of Spevigo for active GPP flares marks a major shift in the treatment of GPP, but unmet needs remain for long-term maintenance therapies for flare prevention. These unmet needs could be short-lived, however, as Boehringer-Ingelheim (BI) recently announced that their subcutaneous formulation of spesolimab met its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2 clinical trial (Effisayil-2) exploring efficacy for GPP flare prevention. Subcutaneous spesolimab could receive approval and enter the market as soon as 2024. Nearly 80% of surveyed dermatologist indicated that they would be very likely to prescribe a subcutaneous spesolimab if it was approved as a maintenance therapy, according to REACH’s MarketVue® assessment.

Spesolimab potential approval as an acute and maintenance therapy would avoid many of the challenges associated with prescribing off-label therapies to treat GPP and could offer dermatologists the opportunity to establish a continuity of care of both flare control and subsequent long-term flare prevention utilizing the same therapy.

Dermatologist, U.S.: “An ideal drug would be something that’s safe, gets acute flare under control quickly, and something that gives a sustained response that we can administer outpatient to hopefully keep their disease under control on a…