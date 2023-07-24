Spinal Stabilization Technologies, LLC, a Leading Developer and Manufacturer of … – Press Release

Spinal Stabilization Technologies is a pioneer in developing minimally invasive surgical treatments for specific types of lower back pain. It is targeting a promising market opportunity within the areas of Augmented Discectomy and Degenerative Disc Disease.

In March 2021, the FDA granted the PerQdisc Nucleus Replacement System, the Company’s leading product candidate, designation as a Breakthrough Device, potentially allowing for a more streamlined FDA review process and reduced regulatory costs.

Proposed transaction represents a pre-money equity value of $240 million for Spinal Stabilization Technologies.

Existing Spinal Stabilization Technologies shareholders will roll 100% of their current equity holdings into equity of the combined company.

Spinal Stabilization Technologies (“SST” or the “Company”), a medical device company, and BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (“BlueRiver”) (NYSE AM: BLUA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction between SST and BlueRiver, the combined company will operate as Spinal Stabilization Technologies and be listed on an approved stock exchange.

Spinal Stabilization Technologies is a medical device company focused on developing and then commercializing a proprietary lumbar implant for nucleus pulposus replacement to alleviate certain types of lower back pain. SST’s flagship product, the PerQdisc, is a lumbar intervertebral disc nucleus replacement. The PerQdisc is an investigational device in the U.S. and has not been approved by the FDA.

The PerQdisc, a silicone-based prosthesis formed in-situ, is designed to emulate the natural function of the native nucleus pulposus, providing a motion-preserving surgical solution. SST’s pioneering work has positioned it to be at the forefront of the market for Augmented Discectomy and Degenerative Disc Disease treatments.

