SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: SPR) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Be… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in Spirit AeroSystems? If so, please visit Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) SPR between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Spirit is a non-Original Equipment Manufacturer that serves markets for commercial airplanes, military platforms, and business/regional jets. The Company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Spirit’s largest customer is Boeing Co. (“Boeing”). Spirit and Boeing have long-term supply agreements under which Spirit provides products for several Boeing aircrafts, including the B737. Among other provisions, the supply agreements cover the life of the aircraft programs.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have…