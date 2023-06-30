Spirit AeroSystems Welcomes Ratification of New Contract with International Asso… – Press Release

WICHITA, Kan., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR (“Spirit AeroSystems”), welcomes today’s ratification of a new four-year contract with members of Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The company announced it will begin restoring operations at its Wichita plant tomorrow, Friday, June 30, and begin to fully resume production on Wednesday, July 5.

“We listened closely to our employees and brought forward a fair-and-competitive offer,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “With its approval by our IAM-represented employees, we look forward to getting back to the important work of delivering quality products to our customers.”

Spirit will closely coordinate with its suppliers and customers as it restarts production, and the company remains focused on safety and quality standards as it ramps up production.

