SPIRIT DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encoura… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") SPR

investing in Spirit stock or options between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023

Faruqi & Faruqi

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 13, 2023, after the market closed, Boeing announced that it would halt deliveries of its 737 MAX aircraft due to a supplier quality problem. According to an article by Barron’s, Boeing issued a statement stating that “the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered…