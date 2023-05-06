Sport pays coronation tribute to King Charles III

Manchester City’s Premier League game at home to Leeds was moved from a lunchtime kick-off to avoid a clash with the Coronation

Sport has paid tribute to King Charles III on the day of his coronation.

Players lined up as the national anthem was played before football and cricket matches throughout the United Kingdom.

Similar tributes were also planned before Saturday’s final round of games in the rugby union Premiership, which start at 16:00 BST.

And there were special ceremonies held at the Newmarket horse race meeting, as well as at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Football’s tribute to King Charles III started with Friday’s Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and Leicester at Boreham Wood, when players surrounded the centre circle to observe the national anthem.

On Saturday, Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, an Australian international, was chosen to carry her country’s flag to lead the Australian delegation as they made their way into Westminster Abbey in London before the coronation…