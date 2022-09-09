Sporting occasions referred to as off following dying of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years

Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Friday’s play in the Test match between England and South Africa was called off.

All Friday’s race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, along with the same day’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint cricket fixtures.

The second day of the PGA Championship on Friday will also not take place.

The English Football League has also postponed its two games on Friday.

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning,” said an EFL statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Following the announcement, the Southwell horse racing meeting was halted after the second race, and Chelmsford after the fourth race.

The British Horseracing…