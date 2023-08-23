Sports Nutrition Market Size & Share to Surpass $77.95 Billion Million by 2030 |… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Sports Nutrition Market is on the rise, with a projected value of USD 77.95 Billion by the year 2030. This is a significant increase from the current value of USD 42.12 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.00% over the next few years. This highlights the increasing demand for sports nutrition products and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The Sports Nutrition Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector that revolves around providing dietary supplements, foods, and beverages tailored to enhance athletic performance, aid recovery, and promote overall well-being. This industry is propelled by a fusion of factors, including the increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition in sports, the surge in health and fitness consciousness among the global population, and the rise of various sports and fitness activities. As individuals seek to optimize their physical endeavors, the demand for specialized nutrition solutions has surged, creating a vibrant marketplace for sports nutrition products.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sports-nutrition-market-1532/request-sample

Top Report Findings:

The global Sports Nutrition Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.00% between 2023 and 2030.

North America and Europe remain the largest markets for sports nutrition products, driven by heightened fitness consciousness and disposable income.

The increasing adoption of sports nutrition products among women and older adults presents untapped market potential.

Online retail channels have gained prominence, attributed to convenience and a broader product range.

Top Companies in the Global Sports Nutrition Market