Sports Nutrition Market Size to Grow by 7.84%, Packaged Foods & Meats Market to … – Press Release

Vendors : 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Weider Global Nutrition LLC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the sports nutrition market was valued at USD 18,703.70 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,497.09 million. The sports nutrition market size is estimated to grow by USD 12413.39 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.84% according to Technavio.

