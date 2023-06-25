SPR Therapeutics Named a Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year – Press Release

– Company maintains focus on employee engagement and success while experiencing dynamic growth –



CLEVELAND, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPR Therapeutics has been selected as a Top Workplaces honoree for the second year in a row by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The Top Workplaces awards highlight companies based on employee feedback on a set of 15 culture driving factors that are deemed critical of the success of an organization.

Of over 300 plus participating organizations, SPR was selected as the second-place winner in the mid-size company category, driven entirely by employee responses. Key factors that go into evaluating entries in the program include culture themes (alignment, connection, coaching and support, performance) along with measurement of employee engagement, confidence in leadership, and feeling valued.

In addition to the overall corporate award, Founder, President and CEO Maria Bennett was presented with a Leadership Award as part of the Top Workplaces program. Leadership Award recipients are selected based on standout scores from employees expressing exceptionally high confidence in the leader of the organization.

SPR Therapeutics is a private medical device company focused on improving the quality of life for patients struggling with acute or chronic pain. The company has grown exponentially in the last two years driven by the continued adoption of the SPRINT® PNS System by physicians throughout the United States.

“Since founding SPR, one of the essential areas of focus for us has been building and maintaining a culture of innovation, integrity, and respect,” said Maria Bennett, President and CEO at SPR Therapeutics. “To receive this award while maintaining the strength of engagement with our employees during a period of such tremendous growth is a testament to our entire organization. We are all very proud of the impact our company is having on patients living with pain, and I am thankful to our team for the passion they bring,…