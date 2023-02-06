Spray polyurethane market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, k… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
- Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 – 2021
- Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
- Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
- Download a sample now!
Spray polyurethane market size & segmentation analysis
The spray polyurethane market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. The spray polyurethane market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.
- Based on type, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into open cell and closed cell.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.
- Based on geography, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
- For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!
Spray polyurethane market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the spray polyurethane market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).
- APAC is estimated to account for 49% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
- Population growth in the region is increasing the demand for residences and commercial establishments, which will drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.
- China, South Korea, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the spray polyurethane foam market in the region.
- China is a major hub for construction in APAC. In 2019, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform announced plans for…