Spring Green Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Expands Reach with Fourth Territory in O… – Press Release

Spring Green franchise owner Dan Hillebrand expands into a fourth territory in Greater Oklahoma City, showcasing commitment to growth and strengthening Spring Green’s leading position in lawn care, pest control, and tree services.

EDMOND, Okla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Spring Green is pleased to announce franchise owner Dan Hillebrand’s expansion into a fourth territory in the Greater Oklahoma City, OK market. Having started with Spring Green in 2017, this strategic move not only demonstrates Dan’s commitment to growth but also solidifies Spring Green’s position as a leading provider of tailored lawn care, pest control, and tree care services in the region.

“Dan’s expansion into his fourth territory underscores his team’s exceptional management skills, dedication to service excellence, and deep-rooted understanding of the local market.”

With a record of accomplishment of delivering exceptional service and fostering vibrant green spaces, Dan Hillenbrand has made a significant impact in his existing territories. His dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and community engagement has propelled him towards this ambitious expansion endeavor.

Spring Green’s COO, James Young, expressed enthusiasm about this expansion: “We are incredibly proud of Dan’s achievements and his decision to further invest in this shared vision. This expansion (into his fourth territory) underscores his team’s exceptional management skills, dedication to service excellence, and deep-rooted understanding of the local market.”

Dan’s success story has followed the same path as other Spring Green business owners who during the Company’s +46 years in business have grown methodically without ever compromising the value to the customer.

As Hillenbrand continues his exciting journey, Spring Green anticipates that his commitment to delivering top-notch services will continue to flourish. As he shared, “I am excited about building local, long-term customer relationships and enriching the…