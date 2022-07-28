Sprite will now not be offered in inexperienced bottles

Coca-Cola said Wednesday it’s changing the packaging from green to clear plastic beginning August 1 as part of broader efforts to become more environmentally responsible. Sprite’s current plastic contains green polyethylene terephthalate (PET), an additive that can’t be recycled into new bottles, a key initiative for the company as it looks to reduce plastic waste.

“Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE, a plastic group helping Coca-Cola improve its recycling, said in a statement. “When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.”

Customers will also notice a revamped logo and packaging design on the Sprite bottles that aims to provide a more “consistent look and voice around the world,” the company said. The well-known green hue will still be used on Sprite labels.

Other beverages that use green bottles in Coke’s portfolio, including Fresca,…