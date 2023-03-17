Square Enix Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Official Website and Discord for… – Press Release

– Set out on a Treasure Hunt and find Free Digital Art Today, Web3 Digital Collectible Art Experience to Release in Spring 2023 –

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (the “Company”) launched the official website and Discord for its ‘SYMBIOGENESIS’ digital collectible art experience today. While players wait for the start of ‘SYMBIOGENESIS’ later this spring, they can take part in a treasure hunt to find digital art, “Member Card”, that will let them earn game points for future use in the Web3 game world. The treasure hunt kicks off today through Tuesday, April 4 on the SYMBIOGENESIS website and clues to the whereabouts of digital art can be found on the official Discord community server.

Clues to the whereabouts of the digital art can be found on the official Discord community server. Anyone can experience the world of Web3 as they swap treasure-hunting tips with their fellow hunters.

Official site: https://symbiogenesis.app/



Official Discord community: https://discord.gg/TRE22p6sPy

In addition, LCA GAME GUILD, our ‘Marketing Partner’, and total 21 ‘Community Partners’ will collaborate with disseminate information about ‘SYMBIOGENESIS’. List of communities can be found at: < https://docs.symbiogenesis.app/docs/staff-development-partner >

The World of ‘SYMBIOGENESIS’

‘SYMBIOGENESIS’ is a brand-new entertainment service combining free browser-based content with 10,000 pieces of digital art.

Beset by unexpected disasters, players search for myriad items and the cause of the calamities that surround them as they navigate their way across the Floating Continent, a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis. Players in possession of digital collectible art have access to key information that will help them work their way through the game, including clues to the locations of items and insights into the history of…