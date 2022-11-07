Sri Lanka droop Danushka Gunathilaka after rape cost at T20 World Cup in Australia

Gunathilaka has played eight Tests, 47 one-day internationals and 46 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket have suspended Danushka Gunathilaka after he was charged with raping a woman in Sydney.

Gunathilaka, 31, has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent while at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

He was denied bail on Sunday and again on Monday by a court in Sydney.

Sri Lanka Cricket said external-link Gunathilaka, who was arrested around 01:00 local time on Sunday, had been suspended “from all cricket with immediate effect”.

It added: “Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offence, and, upon conclusion of the court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalise the said player if found guilty.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasise that it adopts a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to…