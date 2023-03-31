Sri Lanka unable to mechanically qualify for World Cup after New Zealand defeat

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (left) will join Lancashire in May

Third one-day international, Hamilton Sri Lanka 157 (41.3 overs): Nissanka 57 (64); Henry 3-14, Mitchell 3-32, Shipley 3-32 New Zealand 159-4 (32.5 overs): Young 86* (113), Nicholls 44* (52); Kumara 2-39 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

Sri Lanka will have to go through a qualifying stage to reach October’s 50-over World Cup after a six-wicket defeat by New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 1996 champions, who have featured in every 50-over World Cup, are now unable to qualify automatically.

They were bowled out for 157 after opting to bat, with Pathum Nissanka making 57 and Dasun Shanaka 31.

New Zealand were 59-4 but Will Young (86*) and Henry Nicholls (40*) shared an unbroken 100 to see the hosts home.

Matt Henry took 3-14 for the Kiwis as Sri Lanka were reduced to 18-3 before all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Henry Shipley both claimed 3-32.

The win sees New Zealand take the three-match series 2-0 after a