Sri Lanka v Eire: Andrew Balbirnie’s 95 helps vacationers put up 319-4 on day one

|Second Test (day one of five), Galle
|Ireland 319-4 Balbirnie 95, Stirling 74 retd inj, Tucker 78*; Jayasuriya 2-95
|Scorecard
Ireland battled back from last week’s first Test hammering by Sri Lanka to impressively reach 319-4 by the close on day one of the second Test in Galle.
Skipper Andrew Balbirnie was denied a first Test century as he was dismissed for 95 after his record Irish Test partnership of 115 with Paul Stirling.
The partnership had been halted with Ireland 204-3 as Stirling was 74 not out when he retired hurt with cramp.
But Lorcan Tucker’s unbeaten 78 rounded off a tremendous day for Ireland.
It was a gritty response from the tourists after Sri Lanka’s biggest ever victory last week, as they clinched an innings and 280-run win in Galle, with Ireland’s run of Test defeats since earning full member status in 2017…