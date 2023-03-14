Sri Lanka v Eire: April tour format modified to 2 Exams as ODIs are dropped

Ireland and Sri Lanka have been regular opponents in white-ball cricket but have never met at Test level

Ireland’s tour of Sri Lanka in April will see the countries facing each other in two Test matches as opposed to one Test and two one-day games.

Cricket Ireland agreed to the fixture format change following a request from Sri Lanka.

The Irish will have six white-ball games in Bangladesh before travelling to Sri Lanka.

Cricket Ireland’s high performance director Richard Holdsworth backed the change of format.

“When we were approached by Sri Lanka Cricket about the possibility of a change to the schedule, our immediate thoughts were around our white-ball priority, given the potential 50-over World Cup qualification later this year still being a tangible outcome,” said Holdsworth.

“Talking through our priorities and their priorities, we agreed to the late change given that the Test series is preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh, and followed by three further ODIs after we…