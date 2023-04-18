Sri Lanka v Eire: Balbirnie says Take a look at journey ‘solely going to get harder’

Ireland have lost all five of their matches since gaining Test status in 2017

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the team’s journey in Test cricket will only “get tougher” after they were thrashed by Sri Lanka in Galle.

Sri Lanka recorded their biggest Test win as they wrapped up an innings-and-280-run triumph inside three days.

The Irish have now lost all five Tests since securing their status in 2017 but Balbirnie has warned it will take time to be competitive at this level.

“I can’t be critical of the players,” said Balbirnie.

“They’re trying their hardest to be competitive at this level, but it’s just very difficult when you come up against a team who in their own conditions are as good as anyone.

“We will try again in the next Test and hopefully we can put in a performance we can be proud of.”

Having returned to the Test arena for the first time since 2019 with a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh earlier this month, Ireland were outclassed by spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and…