Sri Lanka v Eire: ‘Excited’ vacationers goal maiden Take a look at victory in two-match collection

Adair says he enjoys the rigours which Test cricket brings

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle Dates: 16-20 April Start of play: 05:30 BST

Mark Adair says there is an excitement in the Ireland squad about “potentially being the first Irish team to win a Test” as they prepare to face Sri Lanka in a two-match series in Galle.

The first Test starts on 16 April, with the second on 24 April.

Having not played a Test for four years, Ireland lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets in the red-ball form of the game this month.

“There are only so many times you can be a plucky loser,” said Adair.

“Everyone has bought into the squad culture and we feel like we can be competitive every game. Everyone is excited about getting going again.

“They [Sri Lanka] are a very good team and they’ve got a great record in Galle. That’s something the players and coaching staff have looked at and will continue to look at in the next two Tests.”

