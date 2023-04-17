Sri Lanka v Eire: Hosts properly on high in first Check

Dinesh Chandimal was one of four Sri Lankan players to score a century on day two of the first Test in Galle

First Test (day two of five), Galle Sri Lanka 591-6 dec: D Karunaratne 179, Kusal Mendis 140, Samarawickrama 104*, Chandimal 102 Ireland 117-7: Jayasuriya 5-42 Ireland trail by 474 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka ended day two of their first Test against Ireland in a commanding position as the tourists laboured to 117-7 in reply to their hosts’ first innings total of 591-6 declared.

Ireland will go into day three in Galle trailing by a massive 474 runs and with the prospect of defeat looming large.

Four players scored centuries as Sri Lanka built up a formidable total.

Prabath Jayasuriya has taken five of the seven Ireland wickets to fall to date.

After starting Monday’s play on 386-4, Sri Lanka piled on the runs on day two and declared as Dinesh Chandimal (102 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (104no) followed opening-day centurions Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis in going to three…