Sri Lanka v Eire: Hosts win first Take a look at by an innings and 280 runs

The result is Sri Lanka’s biggest ever Test win and Ireland’s heaviest defeat

First Test (day three of five), Galle Sri Lanka 591-6 dec Karunaratne 179, Mendis 140, Campher 2-84 Ireland 143 (Tucker 45) & 168 (Tector 42, Dockrell 32, Mendis 4-76) Sri Lanka win by an innings and 280 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka claimed a commanding victory on day three of their first Test against Ireland by an innings and 280 runs in Galle.

Ten wickets from Prabath Jayasuriya helped Sri Lanka claim their biggest ever win, and condemn Ireland to their heaviest Test defeat.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne produced another excellent performance and was the top scorer with 179.

Ireland are now winless in their five Test series since 2018.

“It’s another test match under the belt for a lot of our cricketers,” Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said of their experience.

“A lot of us want to play Test cricket but we got a real taste of that over the last three days.

“Sri Lanka at home are a daunting prospect for any team, never…