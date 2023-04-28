Sri Lanka v Eire: Vacationers collapse to innings defeat in Galle second Check

|Second Test (day five of five), Galle
|Sri Lanka 704-3 dec. (151 overs): Mendis 245, Madushka 205, Karunaratne 115, Mathews 100*; Hume 1-87
|Ireland 492 (145.3 over) & 202 (77.3 overs): Tector 85, Balbirnie 46
|Sri Lanka win by an innings and 10 runs
|Scorecard
Ireland collapsed to another innings defeat in the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts completed a 2-0 series win in Galle.
The tourists were out for 202 in their second innings, leaving them 10 shy of Sri Lanka’s tally of 704-3 declared.
Ramesh Mendis ripped through Ireland’s batting on the last day as he took 5-64 despite Harry Tector’s brave 85.
Ireland had opened with their highest Test total of 492 in their first innings, before the hosts’ response.
The docile pitch had meant for a runs fest on the opening four days but Mendis’ superb bowling performance ensured that the hosts…