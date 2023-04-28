Sri Lanka v Eire: Vacationers collapse to innings defeat in Galle second Check

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie returned to bat after lunch after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Asitha Fernando early in the morning play

Second Test (day five of five), Galle Sri Lanka 704-3 dec. (151 overs) : Mendis 245, Madushka 205, Karunaratne 115, Mathews 100*; Hume 1-87 Ireland 492 (145.3 over) & 202 (77.3 overs): Tector 85, Balbirnie 46 Sri Lanka win by an innings and 10 runs Scorecard

Ireland collapsed to another innings defeat in the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts completed a 2-0 series win in Galle.

The tourists were out for 202 in their second innings, leaving them 10 shy of Sri Lanka’s tally of 704-3 declared.

Ramesh Mendis ripped through Ireland’s batting on the last day as he took 5-64 despite Harry Tector’s brave 85.

Ireland had opened with their highest Test total of 492 in their first innings, before the hosts’ response.

The docile pitch had meant for a runs fest on the opening four days but Mendis’ superb bowling performance ensured that the hosts…