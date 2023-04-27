Sri Lanka v Eire: Vacationers face battle to avoid wasting Take a look at as hosts declare on 704-3

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis hit 245 runs in Galle

Second Test (day four of five), Galle Sri Lanka 704-3 dec. (151 overs) : Mendis 245, Madushka 205, Karunaratne 115, Mathews 100* ; Hume 1-87 Ireland 492 & 54-2 (22 overs): Moor 19, Balbirnie 18* Scorecard

Ireland face a final-day battle to save the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after the hosts declared on a mammoth 704-3 in their first innings.

That left them with a 212-run lead and the tourists then lost two wickets to stand at 54-2 – still 158 runs adrift.

Kusal Mendis (245) and Nishan Madushka (205) both fired double centuries with captain Dimuth Karunaratne hitting 115 and Angelo Mathews making 100 not out.

Irish openers James McCollum and Peter Moor then both departed cheaply.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector guided the tourists to the close but the Irish know that they will have to bat well into the final day to save the contest despite having hit their country’s highest runs total of 492 in their first innings.

The…