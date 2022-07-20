Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique leads vacationers to document chase of 342 in Galle

Abdullah Shafique (left) and Mohammad Rizwan (right) shared a vital fourth-wicket stand of 71

First Test, Galle Sri Lanka 222 (Chandimal 76; Shaheen 4-58) & 337 (Chandimal 94; Nawaz 5-88) Pakistan 218 (Babar 119; P Jayasuriya 5-82) & 344-6 (Shafique 160*; P Jayasuriya 4-135) Pakistan won by four wickets; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Opener Abdullah Shafique hit a sublime unbeaten 160 to lead Pakistan in a chase of 342 to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

It is Pakistan’s second-highest chase in Tests and the highest target ever achieved at Galle.

The tourists started day five on 222-3, needing 120 runs, and were cruising to the target before losing three wickets in quick succession to slip to 303-6.

But Shafique, 22, held his nerve after a rain delay to hit the winning runs.

Sri Lanka were left to rue missed chances, with the hosts dropping Shafique twice during the morning session.

Pakistan’s highest Test chase is 377, also against Sri Lanka, in Kandy in 2015.

