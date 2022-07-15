Sri Lankans rejoice after President Rajapaksa steps down — however bigger issues loom





The President’s departure from office marks a major victory for the protesters, who for months have demanded the removal of both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Many in Sri Lanka blame Rajapaksa for the country’s worsening situation, with runaway inflation and shortages of basic goods such as fuel and food impacting everyday life.

But while Rajapaksa is now out of the picture, having landed in Singapore on Thursday, following an earlier escape to the Maldives via military jet, his close political ally Wickremesinghe remains firmly in place — and was sworn in as Acting President Friday.

The news of Rajapaksa’s resignation, first sent by email to the speaker, sparked jubilant celebrations in Colombo on Thursday night, with crowds of cheering protesters lighting firecrackers and fireworks. People from all walks of life, young and old, spilled onto the streets for the celebrations, which lasted late into the night.

Many of those on the streets said they were overjoyed…