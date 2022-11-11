Sriwijaya Air catastrophe: Indonesian airplane’s defective throttle reported 65 instances earlier than deadly crash, investigation finds

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Sriwijaya Air disaster: Indonesian plane's faulty throttle reported 65 times before fatal crash, investigation finds

A faulty automatic engine throttle system that was not properly monitored by pilots led to a deadly January 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya 737-500 jet, Indonesia’s air accident investigator KNKT said in a final report on Thursday.

The crash into the Java Sea after take-off from Jakarta, which killed all 62 people on board, was Indonesia’s third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on its poor air safety record.

Problems with the autothrottle system that automatically controls engine power had been reported 65 times in the 26-year-old jet’s maintenance logs since 2013 and were still unresolved before the accident, the agency said in its 202-page report.

A working autothrottle is not required for a plane to be dispatched because pilots can control the thrust levers manually.

However, KNKT said in this case they did not appear to have closely monitored the…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR