St. Thomas University Leads Recording of World Youth Day English Theme Music Vid… – Press Release

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — St. Thomas University (STU) students and young adults representing the Archdiocese of Miami were selected to participate as the main cast in the official music video for World Youth Day (WYD) Lisbon 2023. The song, “Feel the Rush in the Air!”, was recently recorded on the STU campus, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The project for the new WYD English-language Theme Song was entrusted by the WYD Organizing Committee to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The USCCB commissioned STU Campus Ministry Director, Iván Díaz, to lead the production. The song was translated by João Paulo Va, Tom Booth, Iván Díaz, and Thomas Muglia. The WYD Lisbon English Theme Song was produced by Josh Blakesley, featuring OCP Artists PJ Anderson, Dana Catherine, Iván Díaz, and Mary Kate Westrich. The video has been released just in time for the final preparations for WYD and can be watched here:

The music video was produced by Jay Ramirez and recorded at STU over two days. The STU Office of Campus Ministry led the casting and more than 30 young people participated in the video. The video script was inspired by the theme chosen by Pope Francis, “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39). The video showcases the Archdiocese of Miami WYD Cross, which includes the logos of all World Youth Days, and was blessed by Archbishop Thomas Wenski at STU.

Father Rafael Capó, STU Vice President for Mission and Ministry, who appears in the video, shared STU’s excitement about the project: “St. Thomas University is excited to have been part of this international project that reflects the spirit that will inspire young people from all over the world to witness to the joy of the Gospel in Lisbon. Our own STU delegation to Portugal cannot wait to serve as…