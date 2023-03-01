Stackswap Soars to New Heights with Bittrex Global Exchange Listing – Press Release

Prague, Czech Republic, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stackswap, a growing decentralized platform on Bitcoin, is pleased to announce its listing on Bittrex Global Exchange. Bittrex is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that provides fast and secure trading of a wide range of digital assets. It offers advanced trading tools and features and is known for its strong commitment to security and compliance.



“We’re excited to partner with Bittrex Global and offer our users a seamless trading experience with access to even more liquidity,” said Stackswap CEO, Sungmin Aum. “Our goal has always been to make DeFi accessible to everyone while keeping with the original philosophies and values, and this listing brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Stackswap is a decentralized crypto-based exchange and marketplace for crypto investors of all skill levels, adhering to the principles of crypto and providing financial investment products for the DeFi (decentralized finance) sector. On the Bitcoin Network, Stackswap uses the Stacks blockchain to create and trade tokens. Stackswap plans to reach its target market by being the go-to DEX for successful Web 2.0 models to transition to Web 3.0, as well as creating a fully on-chain orderbook DEX.

While the more popular current models use a hybrid on- and off-chain system, Stackswap is committed to creating a fully on-chain model by taking advantage of multi-chain capabilities that will link chains like Ethereum and Polygon with Stacks and ultimately Bitcoin. This will be done in order to uphold the platform’s decentralization ethos.

A larger pool of traders and investors will be able to access Stackswap thanks to its listing on Bittrex Global, which will boost its exposure and liquidity. Furthermore, because Bittrex Global is renowned for its strict listing requirements, dedication to security, and compliance, it will increase user confidence in the platform.

Stackswap helps users take…