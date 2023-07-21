Stanley Martin Homes Honors Severely Injured Veteran with a $50,000 Donation to … – Press Release

The Virginia-based homebuilder donates to the nonprofit organization providing specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stanley Martin Homes, a leading homebuilder in the United States, honored Army SGT Noe “Lito” Santos Dilone with a $50,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops at his Key Ceremony on July 15, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida. Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

SGT Santos Dilone enlisted in the Army, going on his first combat deployment to Iraq in January 2005. While there, his vehicle drove over multiple improvised explosive devices, killing two of his teammates and causing sustained hearing loss as well as the loss of his left leg. This new home will allow for SGT Santos Dilone to live a more independent lifestyle.

Eric Marks, President of Stanley Martin’s Orlando Division, gave a speech thanking SGT Santos Dilone and all present military service members (active and retired) for their service. He also thanked the organization for their amazing work with military families. “We are proud to partner with Homes For Our Troops and honor our nation’s heroes,” said Marks. “It is incredibly humbling to be here today celebrating this special occasion with SGT Santos Dilone and his family.”

SGT Santos Dilone gave an emotional speech expressing his gratitude to Homes For Our Troops and its sponsors. He said that this home was dedicated to the memory of his friends who did not make it out of that explosion which took his leg.

The donation from Stanley Martin will help Homes For Our Troops build more specially adapted custom homes nationwide for Veterans injured during their service. Homes For Our Troops builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives….