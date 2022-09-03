Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its subsequent CEO





Narasimhan will become incoming CEO at Starbucks on October 1. He will officially begin his role in April and will then join the company’s board of directors, as well.

The Reckitt Benckiser Group, where Narasimhan most recently served as CEO, announced earlier on Thursday that he would be stepping down.

Narasimhan steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Starbucks.

In the United States, the company is trying to fend off a unionization wave in the United States. Meanwhile, strict Covid-19 restrictions have been hurting the company’s business in China, a crucial market. In the six months before Narasimhan officially takes over, he will spend time with Schultz, other company leaders, employees and customers and become acquainted with the reinvention plan recently laid out by Schultz, who has said the company needs an overhaul. “The Starbucks business as it is built today is not set up to fully satisfy the evolving behaviors, needs and expectations of our partners or customers,”…