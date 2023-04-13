Starting tomorrow, families receiving Climate Action Incentive payments to get e… – Press Release

GATINEAU, QC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Pricing pollution is not only one of the best ways to fight climate change, it is also one of the many actions the Government of Canada is taking to put more money back in Canadians’ pockets.

As the price on pollution rises, the Government of Canada is returning more money to families, every three months. Starting tomorrow, Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta—provinces where the federal pollution price on fuels currently applies—will see even more money in their bank accounts through quarterly Climate Action Incentive payments.

A family of four can expect the following amounts from their spring Climate Action Incentive payments*:

$244 in Ontario

in $264 in Manitoba

in $340 in Saskatchewan

in $386 in Alberta

With payments every three months, a family of four will be eligible to receive a yearly 2023–2024 total of:

$976 in Ontario

in $1,056 in Manitoba

in $1,360 in Saskatchewan

in $1,544 in Alberta

Households in rural and small communities are also entitled to receive an extra 10 percent.

Affordability and fairness are at the heart of Canada’s approach to pricing pollution—eight out of ten households get more money back than they pay, with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most.

Canadians in these provinces who are registered for direct deposits from the Canada Revenue Agency will see these payments in their bank accounts as “Climate Action Incentive” (wording may vary based on financial institution). For those not registered for direct deposit, cheques will be mailed.

Residents of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador will start receiving Climate Action Incentive payments in July 2023, when the federal fuel charge begins to apply. Full details on quarterly payment amounts for individuals and families in 2023–2024 can be found on the Climate Action Incentive payment webpage.

The higher Climate Action Incentive payment amounts this year come alongside new proposed affordability…