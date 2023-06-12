Statement by Oasis in Response to the “Hokuetsu Board of Directors’ Opinion on O… – Press Release

* Oasis publishes response to Hokuetsu statement and new details of whistleblower complaint from former Hokuetsu employee



* Mr. Kishimoto has lost the trust of his employees and is no longer qualified to lead Hokuetsu



* Oasis calls on shareholders to Vote Against the reappointment of Mr. Kishimoto as President and Representative Director at Hokuetsu’s AGM

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) is the manager to funds that beneficially own over 18% of Japanese paper manufacturer Hokuetsu Corporation (3865 JT) (“Hokuetsu” or the “Company”). Oasis has adopted the Japan FSA’s “Principles of Responsible Ownership” (a/k/a the Japan Stewardship Code) and in line with those principles, Oasis monitors and engages with its investee companies.

Oasis has focused on improving Hokuetsu’s corporate value for several years, including by announcing its public “A Better Hokuetsu” campaign in October 2022 and recent “Hokuetsu Corp Gov” campaign announced on May 22, 2023. In response to the “Hokuetsu Corp Gov” campaign, Hokuetsu published a “Notice of the Board’s Opinion on Oasis’ Presentation” (the “Announcement”) on June 2, 2023.

In this announcement, Hokuetsu acknowledges that it does not hold the Daio shares for pure investment purposes, and admits that it needs to improve its relationship with Daio:

“With regard to the shares of Daio, we continue to hold them from the perspective of the medium- to long-term business strategy of the Group, such as strengthening the alliance between Daio and the Company, accelerating the portfolio shift by developing new businesses, and strengthening the business foundation, which is quite different from the general “cross-shareholdings” as pointed out by Oasis. Therefore, we do not change our shareholding policy based on Daio’s performance in a single fiscal year or its market value, which can fluctuate significantly in the short term.” (emphasis Oasis’s)

The Company claims that its Daio cross-shareholding is “quite different from…