Statement by the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergov… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement:

“Today, on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we join countries across the globe to bring attention to this devastating crime.

This year’s theme focuses on reaching every victim and leaving no one behind. We know incidents of human trafficking continue to go underreported, right here at home and around the world. Traffickers control victims using force or threats − whether it be physical, mental or emotional abuse or manipulation − leaving victims living in fear and afraid to come forward. We know that many people don’t understand the crime, what to look for, or what to do if they suspect it. On this international day of awareness, I call on all Canadians to take the time to educate yourself on the signs of human trafficking, and if you see or experience something that doesn’t seem right, get support or report it through the national hotline.

Fighting human trafficking, identifying and supporting victims and survivors and addressing root causes is a collective effort. Everyone has a role to play. Our government continues to take action through the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking. As of 2020, the Government of Canada has committed upwards of $22 million over four years for more than 60 organizations across Canada that are working to prevent human trafficking both for the purpose of labour and sexual exploitation, and support at-risk populations, victims and survivors. These organizations provide a full spectrum of services including, providing transition and second stage housing, mental health, employment and legal aid, as well as training, tools and assistance to gain financial independence.

In June, Canada once again received a top-tier rating in a global ranking of governments’ efforts to tackle human trafficking, led by the United States. I am…