STATEMENT – Inspiring hope and creating opportunities for refugees – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today issued the following statement:

“Today, on World Refugee Day, the global community honours the strength and courage of millions of refugees, while showing empathy and understanding for their plight. In Canada, we have a proud history of resettling the world’s most vulnerable people, and refugees play an essential role in building and strengthening our communities. To celebrate this year’s World Refugee Day theme, Hope Away From Home, we are focusing on the opportunities Canada provides refugees and displaced people that inspire hope.

“The number of displaced people globally continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. Canada continues to be a leader on the world stage, with resettlement programs that save lives by offering safe haven in Canada. For the fourth year in a row, we were the top resettlement country in the world, welcoming over 47,500 refugees from over 80 countries in 2022. To date, we’ve resettled more than 88,000 Syrian refugees and over 33,000 Afghans fleeing persecution from the Taliban. We remain on track to resettle at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans by the end of this year, which is one of the largest commitments in the world.

“Earlier this year, we committed to welcoming an additional 15,000 displaced individuals from the Americas to continue expanding safe lawful immigration pathways offered throughout the hemisphere as an alternative to irregular migration, and we will keep working on those pathways with the United States and like-minded partners.

“Canada is giving refugees more resettlement options and more opportunities to thrive in the communities where they have found refuge. Through the 2023–2025…