Statement – Ministers Vandal, Miller, and Hajdu issue statement on Nunavut Day – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement today:

“Today on Nunavut Day, we join communities across the territory to celebrate as we mark the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act and the Nunavut Act, which led to Nunavut being recognized as an official territory within Canada.

The establishment of the newest and largest territory in Canada not only changed the map of our country, but it also solidified into law the right of Nunavummiut to have their voices heard, in Canada and on the world stage.

On this day, we celebrate the important cultural, social, and economic contributions of Nunavummiut to our country. From Qikitaaluk, Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions, Nunavut is home to many peoples, rich languages, vibrant communities, and vast landscapes that have shaped and enriched Canada’s history and identity.

Over the past three decades, the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated have worked as partners to implement the Nunavut Agreement, and this partnership will continue to be fundamental to realize the goal of self-determination for Nunavummiut.

Inuit have been stewards and knowledge keepers of their land since time immemorial. With Inuit making up more than 85% of Nunavut’s population, we continue to make significant progress to finalize a Nunavut devolution agreement, which will ensure Nunavummiut have greater control over their lands and resources.

Today, we reiterate our commitment to advancing reconciliation by continuing to strengthen the Inuit–Crown relationship and work in partnership with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to ensure a brighter future for all the people who call Nunavut home.

Happy Nunavut Day! Nunavut ullunganit…