Stellantis Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2022 Net Revenues, Up 29%. Full-Year Gui… – Press Release

Stellantis Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2022 Net Revenues, Up 29%
Full-Year Guidance Confirmed
- Net revenues reached €42.1 billion, up 29% compared to Q3 2021, mainly reflecting higher volumes, continued strong net pricing and favorable FX translation effects
- Consolidated shipments(1) of 1,281k units, up 13% y-o-y, primarily due to improvement in semiconductor order fulfillment versus Q3 2021
- Total new vehicle inventory of 926k units at September 30, 2022. Company inventory of 275k units, up 179k units from December 31, 2021, primarily in Enlarged Europe due to logistics challenges
- Global BEV sales increased 41% versus Q3 2021
|“Buoyed by the enthusiastic response to our Dodge and Jeep EV Days over the summer, and our Q3 global BEV sales increasing 41% year-over-year, we are executing our Dare Forward 2030 electrification roadmap at a fast pace to meet the strong demand for electrified vehicles. We look forward to CES 2023 in January in Las Vegas, where the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will make its worldwide debut.”
Richard Palmer, CFO
|All-New Jeep Avenger BEV
|RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2022
vs.
Q3 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
Pro Forma(2)
|YTD 2022
vs.
YTD 2021 Pro Forma(2)
|YTD 2021
|Combined shipments (000 units)
|1,334
|1,176
|+13%
|4,367
|4,450
|(2)%
|4,356
|Consolidated shipments (000 units)
|1,281
|1,131
|+13%
|4,215
|4,302
|(2)%
|4,210
|Net revenues (€ billion)
|42.1
|32.6
|+29%
|130.1
|107.9
|+21%
|105.2
|FY 2022 GUIDANCE – CONFIRMED
Adjusted Operating Income Margin(3) Double-Digit
Industrial Free Cash Flows(4) Positive
|2022 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK(5)*
North America -8%
Enlarged Europe -12%
Middle East & Africa Stable
South America Stable
India & Asia Pacific +5%
China +5% (from Stable)
*2022 Industry Outlook changed for China compared to outlook provided on July 28 ’22