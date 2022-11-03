Stellantis Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2022 Net Revenues, Up 29%. Full-Year Gui… – Press Release

“Buoyed by the enthusiastic response to our Dodge and Jeep EV Days over the summer, and our Q3 global BEV sales increasing 41% year-over-year, we are executing our Dare Forward 2030 electrification roadmap at a fast pace to meet the strong demand for electrified vehicles. We look forward to CES 2023 in January in Las Vegas, where the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will make its worldwide debut.” Richard Palmer, CFO