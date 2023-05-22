STEM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“Stem” or the “Company”) STEM of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stem investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021, by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation; and/or (b) between March 4, 2021, and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

STEM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for the deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem’s software revenue did not makeup 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

