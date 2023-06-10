STEM SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wil… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“STPK”) STEM STEM.WS, STPK, STPK.WS, STPK.U))) and reminds investors of the July 11, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Stem stock or options (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the merger (“Merger”) consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp. (“Merger Sub”), and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation (“Legacy Stem”); and/or (b) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/STEM.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Stem purports to operate as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the U.S. and internationally. The Company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers and provides an artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform called Athena, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. The Company’s management has asserted that Stem’s services revenue line is purportedly comprised entirely of software revenue. Prior to the Merger, the Company operated as a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

On December 4, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement…