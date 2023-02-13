Stephan Iervella’s Sky High Media Takes Aim at Predatory Advertising Platforms w… – Press Release

Sheridan, Wyoming, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Calgary, AB – Sky High Media, a pioneer in web3 deveolpment, has announced its aim to disrupt the widespread business model of surveillance capitalism and predatory advertising platforms with its cutting-edge Business-to-Consumer NFT platform.

The new platform provides a decentralized and publicly-owned alternative to the current digital commerce infrastructure, dominated by a handful of corporations. This announcement comes amid growing concerns about the negative impact of the existing digital marketplace on both consumers and businesses and a rising interest in alternatives that prioritize their interests.

“Commerce on the internet, which is rapidly becoming the dominant form of commerce in general, is now overwhelmingly funnelled through a few corporate behemoths,” said Stephen Iervella, founder and technical director of Sky High Media. “Social platforms and search engines have evolved into digital advertising intermediaries that monetize consumer data for profit. Businesses and consumers, who are now essentially forced to use this infrastructure for commerce, have lost the power they once had to shape its evolution. Instead, they must navigate an opaque landscape of constantly shifting rules made by corporations who are not accountable to the public.”

Iervella added that the problem with the current digital marketplace lies not just in its lack of accountability to the public but also in the fact that it is driven by interests that often clash with those of the businesses and consumers using it. Despite this, businesses and consumers are becoming increasingly reliant on these platforms for advertising, selling, researching and buying products and services.

This issue lies at the heart of what Harvard Business School scholar Shoshana Zuboff has referred to as “surveillance capitalism.” In this model, users, who were once known as market participants, are provided with a service, such as the ability to share…