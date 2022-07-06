Stephen Fry on turning into MCC president: ‘We have to assist extra folks come to the sport’

Stephen Fry takes up his position as MCC president on 1 October

A small boy at Lord’s was waiting to snatch a signature from one of England’s great cricketers.

To Tony Greig, it was the sort of encounter that happened all the time. But to Stephen Fry, then a child on his first visit to the ‘Home of Cricket’, it meant everything.

“I got ruffled on the head when he gave me his autograph, because I wished him good luck in a high voice,” Fry chuckles.

“That was as close as I thought I would get to cricket.”

In October, the actor and writer will begin a 12-month term as president of Marylebone Cricket Club.

Dating back to 1787, the club is responsible for everything from the running of Lord’s to promoting the game on the global stage.

And with just under three months to go until his term begins in October, Fry has been telling the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast about what he hopes to achieve – and why the appointment means so much to him.

‘Cricket is a river……