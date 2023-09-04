Stepson ‘inherited’ illegal gun from ‘Screechy’ : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Jerry Daniel Archer (41), the stepson of notorious local gangster Carlos Renton Russell, aka “Screechy”, pleaded guilty to the possession of a gun last week but asked the court not to send him to prison for the mandatory minimum seven years. Archer told police after his arrest in April 2022 that he had indirectly and unknowingly inherited the firearm from his late stepfather after he found it at the bottom of a tool bag that he had been given after Russell died.

Archer appeared in court last week for a sentencing hearing following the guilty plea he made early this year to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Despite his admissions, Archer is arguing that there are exceptional circumstances surrounding the case.

His defence attorney, Prathna Bodden of Samson Law, said he should not have to serve the full seven years because this situation was completely different to cases where people intentionally have guns or even carry them in public places, and the…