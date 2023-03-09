Stern Pinball’s Foo Fighters Pinball Games Sell Out in Record Time – Press Release

Be among the first to play the new hit game this weekend in Austin, Texas during SXSW 2023

Stern Pinball, Inc. is celebrating the success of its newest cornerstone game release after a blockbuster opening week. Foo Fighters pinball machines sold out in record time, with all 1,000 Limited Edition machines selling out in minutes. The entire initial production run of both Pro Edition and Premium Edition games have also sold out in just a few days. With nearly 2 million video views and 3 million impressions of the announcement across social media channels, Foo Fighters pinball machines instantly became one of the hottest, most in-demand pinball machines in company history.

Due to the unprecedented demand for the game, Stern Pinball will build a second run of games in the next few months. Interested buyers should place orders now to ensure a game allocation. Contact your local dealer to place an order or send an inquiry to [email protected] and a Stern representative will assist you with the order.

Pinball players will experience an entirely new game adventure that includes 15 iconic Foo Fighters songs and a novel storyline that takes the Foo Fighters on tour across America to defeat the alien Overlord and save Rock ‘n’ Roll. The story is presented with all original hand drawn animations and motion graphics. The playfield highlights a layout full of new shots and combinations along with interactive toys, such as the Area 51 elevated playfield and the Overlord magnetic ball action arena. The amazing hand drawn art and illustrations are the work of renowned illustrator Zombie Yeti.

“Stern Pinball games are now the ultimate consumer gaming experience. Pinball, unlike other platforms, combines the physical world, digital world, and the online world to provide what digital games cannot. Stern Pinball games immerse players in the world’s most iconic IP and are the most exciting home gaming devices to share with friends and family. We are feverishly focused on…