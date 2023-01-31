Stertil-Koni Premieres Powerful New Video Spotlighting Expansive Vehicle Lift Pr… – Press Release

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering safe, dependable and award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, today premiered a short, powerful video that focuses a bright spotlight on the people who work at the company’s expansive vehicle lift production facility, Stertil ALM, which is located in America’s heartland, Streator, Illinois.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering safe, dependable and award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, today premiered a short, powerful video that focuses a bright spotlight on the people who work at the company’s expansive vehicle lift production facility, Stertil ALM, which is located in America’s heartland, Streator, Illinois.

The film can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/stertilkoni/how-lifts-elevate-a-country

Employing more than 100 people in the greater Streator area, heavy duty vehicle lifts coming off the Stertil ALM production line are Buy America-compliant and sold, serviced, and installed by its sister company, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., along with a dedicated network of exclusive distributors providing extensive, on-site sales and service expertise.

That combination – which fuses superior hydraulic vehicle lifting technology and cutting-edge product engineering with focused local support — has catapulted Stertil-Koni to the forefront of the heavy duty vehicle lifting sector.

Today, 25 years after the company first opened its doors in the U.S., Stertil-Koni products have become the lifts of choice at a broad range of facilities that include transit, public works, state agencies, pupil transportation, airlines, private fleets, trucking, the U.S. Military, major corporations and more.

“Behind our great lifts,” noted company President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, “is a dedicated team of talented people located right here in America. Every day, they take tremendous pride in producing…