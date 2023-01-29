Steve Phillips: Welsh Rugby Union chief government set to resign

Former WRU finance director Steve Phillips stepped up to the chief executive role, initially on an interim basis, in September 2020

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips is set to leave his role.

Phillips, 58, had faced pressure over the governing body’s handling of the issues raised in the programme.

All four regions backed calls by a Cardiff director for Phillips and the board to leave, while the Welsh Rugby Players Association said they were “appalled by the allegations”.

Phillips had initially vowed to continue in his role, but it is understood he has heeded the growing calls for him to stand down.

Two women complained of a “toxic culture”, while another former employee heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Former head of Wales women’s rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and claimed a male colleague joked in front of others in an office environment that he wanted to “rape” her.

The WRU says that particular accusation was independently investigated and…